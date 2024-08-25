Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Dioni honoured his late father after scoring the equaliser. Ñito Salas
Malaga CF salvage point against CD Mirandés in first home game back in Segunda División
Pedro Luis Alonso

Malaga

Sunday, 25 August 2024, 20:06

Malaga CF have salvaged a point as more than 26,000 fans turned out to watch the Blue and Whites in the first home game since being newly promoted to the Segunda División.

Dioni's late equaliser ensured at least one point against CD Mirandés as the match finished 1-1 at La Rosaleda on Saturday 24 August.

The Blue and Whites started strong and quickly tested the visitors' defence, but the frequent attacks led to no results. The most dangerous opportunity came with a cross shot by Dani Lorenzo whose attempt on goal was touched ever so slightly by the away goalkeeper, just enough to bar the home side from scoring an opening goal.

The match turned physical with frequent scuffles breaking out between the players and three yellow cards issued in quick succession. Malaga CF then lost one of its main players in its attack, Kevin Medina, with the forward forced to go off injured - he was replaced by Julen Lobete.

Mirandés started to look more comfortable in front of the 26,066 Malaga CF fans with their first chance coming from Joaquín Panichelli, which forced Alfonso Herrero to dive and make an exceptional low save. The home crowd was then silenced in the 40th minute when Panichelli headed in a cross from Mathis Lachuer.

The second half produced fewer chances for either side, with the home fans becoming more impatient as time seemed to tick away from Malaga CF. But in the 79th minute Dioni Villalba produced something special for the Blue and Whites. The striker's clever touch on a corner kick by Antoñito landed in the back of the net. An emotional Dioni celebrated by pointing to the sky in honour of his father who died this week.

Malaga CF will be at home again next week when they take on Albacete on Saturday 31 August at 9.30pm.

