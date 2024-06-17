Sheikh Al-Thani's offer to pay for Malaga CF fans' travel widely rejected by supporters' groups

File photo from 2016 of one of the sheikh's rare visits to La Rosaleda.

Borja Gutiérrez Malaga Monday, 17 June 2024, 15:24 Compartir Copiar enlace

In a bizarre turn of events, ousted Malaga CF owner Sheikh Abdullah Al-Thani has offered to finance the travel expenses for the club's supporters heading to Tarragona on Saturday to support the team in their promotion play-off final second leg.

The unexpected move from the sheikh, who has been sidelined due to ongoing legal investigations for management misconduct spanning over four and a half years, was exposed by Malaga supporters' groups on social media.

The Federation of Málaga Supporters' Groups issued a comprehensive statement early Monday morning expressing the unanimous rejection of Al-Thani's offer, which came via an intermediary, by all affiliated groups.

They vehemently rejected the sheikh's supposed gesture, highlighting his continued detachment from reality and the club's plight.

"The best help they can offer is to disappear from our club forever so we can fix what they destroyed," said a statement from the Manilva Málaga supporters' association.