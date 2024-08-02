Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Fans at La Rosaleda stadium during a league game last season. Ñito Salas
Football

More than 24,000 season tickets already sold for Malaga CF's return to Segunda

The figure is already close to the club's record of 26,000, even before sales are opened up to new holders next Thursday

Pedro Luis Alonso

Malaga

Friday, 2 August 2024, 13:04

The enthusiasm surrounding Malaga CF continues unabated since sealing promotion back to the second tier. The club has announced that 24,000 season tickets have already been sold for the upcoming season, just 2,000 short of the record set during the 2012-13 Champions League season.

The club reported this achievement on Thursday afternoon, following an update on Monday that indicated 20,000 tickets had been sold. The surge in sales is attributed to a high uptake (90 per cent) among the Grada de Animación (the most vocal supporters behind the goal) and peñas (supporters' clubs), which account for approximately 2,500 tickets.

However, what makes this figure even more impressive is that it comes a week before sales have been opened up to new season ticket holders (not renewals).

The remaining tickets will go on general sale from Thursday, 8 August.

A cap on sales

While the demand is huge, the club will nonetheless cap season ticket sales at 26,000, ensuring 4,000 seats remain available for individual match sales. This strategy aims to maintain an additional revenue stream, especially for high-demand fixtures, including four Andalusian derbies against Granada, Cadiz, Almeria and Cordoba.

At present, Malaga's season ticket sales rival those of the two biggest Segunda sides, Real Zaragoza (24,304) and Deportivo La Coruña (24,163). Notably, all three clubs' stadiums will be host venues at the 2030 World Cup.

