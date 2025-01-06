Malaga CF put fringe players to the test with behind-closed-doors friendly

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The two sides' captains with the refereeing team before the match. Malaga CF
Football

Sergio Pellicer's side drew 1-1 with Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles ahead of the return of league action this Saturday against Deportivo La Coruña

Jorge Garrido

Malaga

Monday, 6 January 2025, 15:23

Malaga CF ended their Christmas hiatus with a 1-1 draw against Dutch top-flight side Go Ahead Eagles in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the Academy on Sunday.

The match served as a valuable tune-up ahead of their league campaign resuming this Saturday, 11 January, against Deportivo La Coruña at La Rosaleda.

Midfielder Luca Sangalli opened the scoring just three minutes after being introduced as a second-half substitute, showcasing his readiness for more responsibility. However, the visitors equalised in the 86th minute through Jakob Breum.

Rotation

Head coach Sergio Pellicer fielded two distinct line-ups across the halves to maintain competitiveness and provide game time for both regulars and fringe players. Notably absent were David Larrubia, Dani Lorenzo, Haitam and Sergio Castel, who are continuing recovery from injuries.

Despite the friendly nature of the match, Malaga showed promising signs, maintaining their momentum from a successful 2024 campaign in which they achieved promotion and currently sit on 30 points, well on their way to securing safety in Segunda.

Malaga face a challenging January schedule, starting with Deportivo this weekend, followed by fixtures against Mirandés and Zaragoza, two sides who are direct competitors.

