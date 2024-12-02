Malaga CF plunged into mini-crisis after second consecutive defeat

Pedro Luis Alonso / Nacho Carmona Malaga Monday, 2 December 2024, 14:08

A tough week for Malaga CF ended with another defeat on Sunday, this time to Castellón at SkyFi Castalia. The 2-0 defeat leaves Malaga winless in their last four matches, with only two points from their last twelve, capping off a disastrous seven days that also included a 4-2 loss to Levante.

Their second game in five days in the Valencia region exposed both defensive and attacking weaknesses. Despite making six changes, Malaga struggled to impose themselves. Castellón's relentless high press stifled the visitors' attempts to build from the back, while their opponents created the better chances.

Douglas Aurelio and Brian Cipenga tested Malaga goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero early on before Thomas van den Belt finally broke the deadlock in the 25th minute with a fantastic low strike from outside the box after a poor headed clearance.

Malaga showed glimpses of recovery late in the first half after David Larrubia moved to the right flank and Julen Lobete pushed forward, creating longer spells of possession. This shift resulted in opportunities, including shots from Yanis Rahmani and Sergio Castel.

No momentum

However, the visitors failed to carry that momentum into the second half. Substitutions by head coach Sergio Pellicer, including the introductions of Antoñito and Dioni, did little to invigorate the team.

Castellón continued to look the more threatening side, and their persistence paid off in the 72nd minute when substitute Raúl Sánchez whipped in a low cross from the left to tee up David Bosilij for a simple tap-in at the back post.

Malaga’s late attempts to claw back some dignity lacked intensity. Despite a dangerous cross from Carlos Puga and a few speculative efforts, their attacks were easily nullified.

Growing concerns

Defensive lapses, which had been rare earlier this season, were glaring once again on Sunday. Malaga have now conceded six goals in two games, a concerning statistic ahead of their clash with Almeria, the league's top scorers, this Sunday (kick-off 4.15pm).

Sunday’s loss also extended Malaga's winless streak away from home, a troubling trend with nearly half the season gone. With four games remaining before the halfway mark, the side remain on 22 points, far from the 50-point benchmark often associated with safety.