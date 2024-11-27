Plucky Malaga CF suffer late heartache in Valencia

Daryl Finch Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 22:29 | Updated 22:40h.

Having battled back twice after going behind, Malaga CF must nonetheless return to the south coast empty handed after conceding two late goals in a 4-2 defeat to Levante.

Following their 0-0 draw against league leaders Racing Santander on Saturday, Sergio Pellicer's side headed to Valencia on Wednesday for a fixture that was originally scheduled for weeks earlier but had to be rescheduled following the devastating floods that struck the area.

After a tepid opening 15 minutes of few chances, the sparse crowd inside the Ciutat de València stadium were finally brought to life when a seemingly routine cross from the right-hand side by Andrés García was headed in at the back post by Iván Romero.

The striker, who had nipped in front of a snoozing Jokin Gabilondo, left keeper Alfonso Herrero with no chance.

However, the visitors wasted no time resting on their laurels. Just a minute later, Gabilondo made amends for his defensive lapse by whipping in an inch-perfect cross for David Larrubia, arriving on the penalty spot, to head low past a weak-wristed Andrés Fernández.

This sparked the game into life as Roger Brugué then had a possibly goalbound header cleared off the line by Manu Molina at the other end.

Rather than sit back in their own half as you might expect from a side away from home against a direct rival, Kevin showed that Malaga meant business. The young winger worked an opening onto his right foot on the edge of the box, but Andrés Fernández got across to his left smartly to parry the effort.

An end-to-end half

However, just after the half-hour mark, a long ball split the Malaga defence in half, but Brugué lacked the composure necessary and dragged his effort wide of the post.

This proved to be a sign of things to come as Levante put their foot on the gas and, in the 33rd minute, were back in front after Iván Romero sealed his brace with a neat turn and finish in the box.

The topsy-turvy nature of the first half continued into the closing stages. First, Kevin fired an effort just wide, then he was involved again as Malaga levelled the scores for the second time.

After Larrubia regained possession high in Levante’s half, Kevin cushioned the ball into the path of Dani Lorenzo who only had to take a touch before smashing the ball into the side netting to ensure parity at the break.

High energy

Malaga, boasting Aaron Ochoa after the break as a replacement for goalscorer Dani Lorenzo, looked bright following the restart and Kevin almost put them ahead with a long-range strike that narrowly missed the target.

Likewise veteran forward Dioni also came very close minutes later with a header.

At the other end, Herrero had to be sharp to deny Carlos Álvarez from a tight angle in a one-on-one.

Tiring legs

The game then went stale for a long period, until legs started to tire and José Luis Morales went through on goal for Levante, only to be denied by Herrero’s outstretched foot.

However, it was another substitute who delivered the fatal blow to an ailing Malaga side: 19-year-old Carlos Espí. Following a desperate scramble in the penalty area, the determined young striker eventually prodded the ball over the line from close range.

As the visitors then committed players forward in numbers, Espí ought to have made it 4-2 twice, but again Herrero stood up tall in both one-on-ones, saving with his feet.

However, the hosts finally did put the cherry on top of the cake when Ángel Algobia tapped home a cutback to seal the win.