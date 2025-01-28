Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The laser on the face of Zaragoza keeper Poussin. Ñito Salas
Malaga CF facing a fine of up to 60,000 euros over laser pointer incident that halted match
Football

The club will be punished if it fails to identify the fan who targeted the referee and Zaragoza goalkeeper during Sunday's game

Jorge Garrido

Malaga

Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 13:36

Malaga CF are at risk of a fine of up to 60,000 euros following a disruptive incident during Sunday's match at La Rosaleda against Real Zaragoza.

The game was halted for two minutes, from the 28th to the 30th minute, after a supporter allegedly used a laser pointer to shine into the eyes of visiting goalkeeper Gaëtan Poussin and the officials, according to the match report written by referee Oliver de la Fuente Ramos.

The match official identified the laser as coming from near the left goal as seen from the changing rooms.

In response, Malaga have condemned the laser incident as contrary to sporting values, stressing its isolated nature and urging fans to maintain respect and avoid jeopardising the club's reputation.

Investigation

As part of the ongoing investigation into the incident, the club say they are cooperating with the police to identify the culprit using security cameras and other available footage from inside the ground.

However, if the individual is not found, the fine will be imposed on the club as per nationwide rules governing sporting fixtures. In this case, with the incident being classified as 'serious', the fine could be up to 60,000 euros.

Malaga's own internal regulations also outline strict penalties for members and season ticket holders who disrupt club activities, with offenders facing suspensions ranging from six months to 18 home matches at La Rosaleda.

