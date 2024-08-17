Late goal denies Malaga CF the perfect opening day to new football season

Kevin celebrates having given Malaga the lead just before half time.

Daryl Finch Malaga Saturday, 17 August 2024, 19:39 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

It was almost the return to professional football that Malaga CF dreamed of. Unfortunately, however, they had to settle for a 2-2 draw away against Racing de Ferrol this Saturday evening.

Sergio Pellicer's team, in their first game since promotion back to Segunda División, twice took the lead in Galicia, only to be pegged back by an impressive second-half brace by Eneko Jauregi.

The hosts started the brightest and were particularly a threat in the air, with Aleksa Puric hitting the post with a header and Álvaro Giménez later drawing an excellent save from Malaga captain Alfonso Herrero.

However, the visitors started to grow into the game and, just before half time, a moment of brilliance broke the deadlock: Kevin received the ball on the left from Roko Baturina before unleashing a ferocious strike into the far top corner, leaving keeper Jesús Ruiz with no chance.

Growing pressure

Racing de Ferrol, who were the league's surprise package last season finishing tenth, then upped the intensity after the break and started to pile on the pressure.

Eventually it told in the 69th minute when Jauregi was the quickest to react after some pinball in the Malaga area.

Shortly afterwards, Herrero had to bail his side out again with a spectacular fingertip save from Álex López to keep the scores level.

Despite the setback, Malaga continued to push and, two minutes after coming off the bench, Antoñito, the player who scored the winning goal to send Malaga up in June, was on hand again. This time, in the 79th minute, the young striker stuck his toe out to poke Jokin Gabilondo's cross-cum-shot over the line from close range.

However, the game wasn't finished yet. And it was aerial balls that caused Malaga trouble yet again as Jauregi applied the finishing touch to Fran Manzanara's flick-on from a free-kick from the left.

While it was a disappointing end to the game, Malaga will no doubt be pleased with a point on the road on their return to Spain's second tier.