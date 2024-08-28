'It's like joining a top club in the world': Malaga CF's new signing ecstatic to play at La Rosaleda

Jorge Garrido Malaga Wednesday, 28 August 2024, 12:14 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Sergio Castel will join Malaga CF's attack after the striker became the club's fifth signing of the summer transfer window this week.

The Madrileño who joins the Blue and Whites from Cypriot club Anorthosis Famagusta FC said he was impressed with Malaga CF's first home game of the season against CD Mirandés on Saturday 24 August.

"The Malaga fans are impressive. The atmosphere here at La Rosaleda is that of a Champions League club. It's like joining a top club in the world. What we experienced here against Mirandés, although I wasn't able to play, was amazing," he said.

When asked about his sporting career, Castel said: "At the age of 19 I left football. I got tired of it. I went to study and work in Australia for a year. I also spent a few months in Vietnam. I came back to Spain to Segunda División B. It went well and I was signed by Atlético de Madrid B and then Ibiza. I played in India and Cyprus. It's been a strange career, but we can't all be the same".

"I had offers to play abroad. But when the possibility of coming to a club like Malaga came up, the decision was very easy to make. It is one of the most beautiful places in the second division by far. I think my two-year contract is phenomenal. I have to come here to work as hard as anyone else. And if both parties are happy, it will be renewed," Castel added.

The striker said he feels good physically when asked about the possibility of being called upon for the home match against Albacete this Saturday 31 August. "I worked hard in the summer because I knew I had to be available immediately. This first week has been one of adaptation. I've got to know the coach and my teammates. I'm completely integrated and that makes everything easier. I feel good enough to be able to play minutes from now on. But that's for the coach to decide," he said.

"I'm a striker with mobility, depth and the ability to create chances for the team. If I can help with goals and assists, all the better. That's what a striker lives for. I come here with the utmost enthusiasm and I want to give my best."

During his last season with Anorthosis in Cyprus, Castel scored 16 goals and created five assists.