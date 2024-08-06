Fans must enter a ballot if they want one of the 750 remaining Malaga CF season tickets

Antonio Góngora Tuesday, 6 August 2024, 18:00 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Since sealing promotion back to the second tier, the enthusiasm surrounding Malaga CF continues.

The club announced on Monday that the window for season ticket renewals had closed and that 25,800 had already been sold for the upcoming season. This figure is just short of the record set during the 2012-13 Champions League season.

Almost all of the 20,500 season ticket holders from last season have renewed, plus an additional 5,000 who signed up when the club briefly opened up sales to new holders (before quickly closing it when they realised there wouldn't be enough capacity for the demand).

This means that when the remaining tickets go on general sale this Thursday, 8 August, there will be just 750 tickets available for purchase.

A cap on sales

This is because the club wants to set a cap at 26,550 to ensure there are still between 3,000 and 4,000 seats available at the 30,000-capacity La Rosaleda stadium for individual match sales. This strategy aims to maintain an additional revenue stream, especially for high-demand fixtures, including four Andalusian derbies against Granada, Cadiz, Almeria and Cordoba.

Those who wish to purchase one of the remaining season tickets will have to enter a ballot on the club website which will be open on Thursday from 10am to 11.59pm. The lucky 'winners' should be informed on Friday.

At present, Malaga's season ticket sales rival those of the two biggest Segunda sides. As of last week, Real Zaragoza had sold 24,304 and Deportivo La Coruña, 24,163. Notably, all three clubs' stadiums will be host venues at the 2030 World Cup.