Dioni and Roberto help get Malaga CF back on track

Daryl Finch Malaga Sunday, 28 January 2024, 08:57

After a series of disappointing setbacks in recent weeks, Malaga CF returned to winning ways in the early kick-off on Saturday afternoon, beating Recreativo Granada 2-0 on their own turf.

A record away crowd followed the Blue and Whites on the short trip to the city of the Alhambra, and they were rewarded with the side's best performance since the Christmas break.

Despite conceding a couple of chances in the opening 20 minutes, the visitors went on to show their superiority. Once Sergio Pellicer's side settled down, it wasn't long before they went ahead, with Dioni adding the finishing touch with a header from Víctor García's cross.

His strike partner Roberto could have doubled the lead moments later, but was thwarted in the one-on-one by the keeper Pol Tristán's chest. Then, just before the break, he put a powerful header just past the post.

Persistence

Not perturbed, 12 minutes after the break, the forward finally got his goal, getting on the end of a through ball and finishing off a nice move started on the back of some great tenacity shown by Irish youngster Aarón Ochoa Moloney in the middle of the park.

Malaga remained on top and were able to give a debut to winger David Ferreiro, who just completed a free transfer move from Cartagena.

Then, with a quarter of an hour to play, Dioni had the ball in the net again but he was stood in an offside position when Víctor García's cross came back out off the keeper.

Next up for Malaga, as they look to maintain their spot in the play-off places, is a home game against Atlético Baleares on Sunday at 12 noon.