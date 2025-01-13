Chupete on the scoresheet again, this time for Malaga CF's reserves

Sections
Highlight
Juan Ramón Padilla
Monday, 13 January 2025, 12:59
He's the man of the moment. Malaga CF's Chupete achieved an incredible feat on Sunday by scoring on consecutive days: first, in the first-team's 1-1 draw with Deportivo La Coruña on Saturday, then in the reserve side's 2-0 win over Real Jaén on Sunday.
In the latter, the young forward helped Atlético Malagueño surge three points clear at the summit of Tercera RFEF after a decisive victory in the top-of-the-table clash left them as outright leaders at the season’s halfway mark.
Chupete, the division’s top scorer with 18 goals, delivered another memorable performance, seizing on a defensive mistake in the 74th minute to break the deadlock.
Malagueño then secured the win just two minutes later when a Chamorro cross led to an own goal by Real Jaén’s Mauro.
Both sides entered the match level on points, but Malagueño now hold a clear advantage in the race for promotion.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Sigues a Juan Ramón Padilla. Gestiona tus autores en Mis intereses.
Contenido guardado. Encuéntralo en tu área personal.
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.