Chupete celebrates giving Malagueño the lead on Sunday. Marilú Báez
Chupete on the scoresheet again, this time for Malaga CF&#039;s reserves

Chupete on the scoresheet again, this time for Malaga CF's reserves

Having scored the equaliser for the first team on Saturday, the young striker was instrumental in Atlético Malagueño's 2-0 win over Jaén the following day

Juan Ramón Padilla

Monday, 13 January 2025, 12:59

He's the man of the moment. Malaga CF's Chupete achieved an incredible feat on Sunday by scoring on consecutive days: first, in the first-team's 1-1 draw with Deportivo La Coruña on Saturday, then in the reserve side's 2-0 win over Real Jaén on Sunday.

In the latter, the young forward helped Atlético Malagueño surge three points clear at the summit of Tercera RFEF after a decisive victory in the top-of-the-table clash left them as outright leaders at the season’s halfway mark.

Chupete, the division’s top scorer with 18 goals, delivered another memorable performance, seizing on a defensive mistake in the 74th minute to break the deadlock.

Malagueño then secured the win just two minutes later when a Chamorro cross led to an own goal by Real Jaén’s Mauro.

Both sides entered the match level on points, but Malagueño now hold a clear advantage in the race for promotion.

