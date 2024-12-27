Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Momo González. Premier Padel
Malaga province star finishes fourth at Premier Padel Finals

Malaga province star finishes fourth at Premier Padel Finals

Antequera-born Momo González and partner Edu Alonso ended a gruelling year on a high note

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Friday, 27 December 2024, 15:23

Antequera-born Momo González and partner Edu Alonso ended their 2024 season with a fourth-place finish at the Premier Padel Finals in Barcelona.

After a tough loss in the semifinals, they faced Juan Lebrón and Martín Di Nenno in the third-place playoff, losing 4-6, 6-1, 4-6.

Despite winning the first set, González and Alonso were ultimately outplayed by the world number-four pair, ending a gruelling year on a high note.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Centre of Fuengirola to go back in time to become a medieval market this Friday
  2. 2 'True pioneer' of property sales and holiday rentals on the Costa dies after two-year battle with cancer
  3. 3

    New Year's wish list for Malaga and the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Housing crisis and tourism-phobia
  5. 5 Benalmádena sees out the old and welcomes in the New Year with activities in the Pueblo and Arroyo de la Miel
  6. 6 NK Prodarte brings the best of classical music and ballet to Malaga
  7. 7 Conservation through discovery: love for nature as the key to protection at Bioparc Fuengirola
  8. 8 William Mark: A 'second paradise' for a British consul
  9. 9 'Great response' to Torremolinos Christmas gift campaign for needy children
  10. 10 Lemons, demolition and new attractions

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga province star finishes fourth at Premier Padel Finals