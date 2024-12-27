Malaga province star finishes fourth at Premier Padel Finals Antequera-born Momo González and partner Edu Alonso ended a gruelling year on a high note

Marina Rivas Malaga Friday, 27 December 2024, 15:23

Antequera-born Momo González and partner Edu Alonso ended their 2024 season with a fourth-place finish at the Premier Padel Finals in Barcelona.

After a tough loss in the semifinals, they faced Juan Lebrón and Martín Di Nenno in the third-place playoff, losing 4-6, 6-1, 4-6.

Despite winning the first set, González and Alonso were ultimately outplayed by the world number-four pair, ending a gruelling year on a high note.