Malaga province star finishes fourth at Premier Padel Finals

Marina Rivas
Malaga
Friday, 27 December 2024, 15:23
Antequera-born Momo González and partner Edu Alonso ended their 2024 season with a fourth-place finish at the Premier Padel Finals in Barcelona.
After a tough loss in the semifinals, they faced Juan Lebrón and Martín Di Nenno in the third-place playoff, losing 4-6, 6-1, 4-6.
Despite winning the first set, González and Alonso were ultimately outplayed by the world number-four pair, ending a gruelling year on a high note.
