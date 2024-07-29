Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The winners pose with their trophies. FIP
Malaga duo lead Spain to European Padel Championships victory
Padel

Malaga duo lead Spain to European Padel Championships victory

Álex Ruiz and Momo González were pivotal in Spain’s triumph over hosts Italy in the men's final in Cagliari

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Monday, 29 July 2024, 13:28

Malaga has once again proven itself to be a hotbed of padel talent after local stars Álex Ruiz and Momo González led Spain to victory in the FIP European Padel Championships held in Cagliari throughout last week.

Under the guidance of Juanjo Gutiérrez, also from Malaga, González (world number 12) and Ruiz (14th) clinched the crucial victories that secured Spain’s win in the tournament.

The top-ranked men's players from the province were pivotal in Spain’s triumph over Italy in the final. Ruiz, paired with Álex Arroyo, triumphed over Facundo Domínguez and Aris Patinoitis in straight sets (7-5, 6-4).

Simultaneously, Momo González and Pablo Cardona dominated Giulio Graziotti and Riccardo Sinicropi, conceding only two games (6-0, 6-2). These victories rendered the third match unnecessary.

As team captain, Ruiz participated in every stage of the competition, demonstrating his consistent excellence. Partnering with various teammates, he achieved victories against Poland, Croatia, Germany, the Netherlands and Portugal.

González also made significant contributions, with notable wins over Croatia and Germany.

This victory reaffirms Spain’s supremacy in European padel, with Malaga’s own at the forefront of this achievement.

