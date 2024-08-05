Malaga boxer clinches EBU Silver title in thrilling fight night at Holiday World Resort

Fran Rodríguez Monday, 5 August 2024, 18:45 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Baldo Mira emerged victorious in a historic bout held at the Holiday World Resort in Benalmádena on Saturday night. The Malaga boxer clinched the EBU Silver bantamweight title, defeating Italian challenger Claudio Grande to become only the second Spaniard to win this prestigious title after Óscar 'Toro' Díaz.

Held outdoors with a scenic view of the Mediterranean, the match, which extended to twelve rounds, showcased Mira's strategic prowess.

Dressed in white gloves and trunks adorned with gold fringes, Mira utilised his superior reach, launching precise jabs to keep Grande at bay. Despite Grande's strong counterattacks, Mira maintained control.

The scene at Holiday World Resort in Benalmádena. HOLIDAY WORLD

The fight concluded with the judges' unanimous decision in favour of Mira, who demonstrated a calculated and steady approach throughout the contest.

Notable spectators

The event, attended by notable figures including Malaga CF players Kevin Medina, David Larrubia and Diego Murillo, also featured four undercard bouts. Sandro Hernández, Jefferson Vargas and Joel Sánchez secured victories in their respective matches, with the evening culminating in Mira's triumph.

Mira's win propels him towards the upper echelons of the EBU rankings, offering a potential shot at the primary European title, contingent upon a successful title defence anticipated later this year.