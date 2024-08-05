Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Baldo Mira with the EBU Silver belt. HOLIDAY WORLD
Malaga boxer clinches EBU Silver title in thrilling fight night at Holiday World Resort
Boxing

Malaga boxer clinches EBU Silver title in thrilling fight night at Holiday World Resort

Baldo Mira defeated Italian challenger Claudio Grande to become the second Spaniard to win this prestigious title after Óscar 'Toro' Díaz

Fran Rodríguez

Monday, 5 August 2024, 18:45

Opciones para compartir

Baldo Mira emerged victorious in a historic bout held at the Holiday World Resort in Benalmádena on Saturday night. The Malaga boxer clinched the EBU Silver bantamweight title, defeating Italian challenger Claudio Grande to become only the second Spaniard to win this prestigious title after Óscar 'Toro' Díaz.

Held outdoors with a scenic view of the Mediterranean, the match, which extended to twelve rounds, showcased Mira's strategic prowess.

Dressed in white gloves and trunks adorned with gold fringes, Mira utilised his superior reach, launching precise jabs to keep Grande at bay. Despite Grande's strong counterattacks, Mira maintained control.

The scene at Holiday World Resort in Benalmádena.
The scene at Holiday World Resort in Benalmádena. HOLIDAY WORLD

The fight concluded with the judges' unanimous decision in favour of Mira, who demonstrated a calculated and steady approach throughout the contest.

Notable spectators

The event, attended by notable figures including Malaga CF players Kevin Medina, David Larrubia and Diego Murillo, also featured four undercard bouts. Sandro Hernández, Jefferson Vargas and Joel Sánchez secured victories in their respective matches, with the evening culminating in Mira's triumph.

Mira's win propels him towards the upper echelons of the EBU rankings, offering a potential shot at the primary European title, contingent upon a successful title defence anticipated later this year.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Head-on collision on A-356 in Malaga province on Saturday claims the lives of four people
  2. 2 Good progress made on Costa del Sol desalination plant
  3. 3 FIESTA Marbella cancels entire concert programme with exception of Pete Tong gig
  4. 4 The seaside town in Andalucía where the course of Second World War was changed
  5. 5 Child with autism found safe and well after bar staff discover him on Costa del Sol beach
  6. 6 Police chase teenage motorcycle riders without licence through Costa del Sol town
  7. 7 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz comes up just short in battle for Olympic gold
  8. 8

    Learning from past mistakes
  9. 9 'I want to take the bed I sleep in back with me to the Sahara'
  10. 10 Billie Jean King Cup moved to overlap with the Davis Cup in Malaga this winter

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad