Malaga athletes shine at the World Team Karate Championships Damián Quintero, María Torres and Salva Balbuena secured third-place finishes in Pamplona, defeating Italy to end the season on a high note

Marina Rivas Monday, 25 November 2024, 14:24

Malaga’s top karate athletes ended their season with bronze medals at the World Team Karate Championships in Pamplona this weekend. The Spanish kata and kumite teams, featuring Torremolinos’ Damián Quintero, María Torres and reserve Salva Balbuena, overcame Italy in decisive third-place matches on Sunday.

Quintero, an Olympic silver medallist, helped guide Spain’s kata team (alongside Raúl Martín, Sergio Galán and Balbuena) to the podium. The squad topped their group, defeated China in the quarter-finals, but fell to Japan in the semi-finals. Their bronze-medal match against Italy showcased their technical prowess, sealing Quintero’s final competition on Spanish soil as he nears retirement.

Meanwhile, the kumite team, led by María Torres, entered the tournament as reigning world champions. After a dominant group stage and a controversial win against Egypt in the quarter-finals, they also succumbed to Japan in the semi-finals. However, Torres and teammates Indira García, Isabel Nieto, Carlota Fernández and Sonia Pereira redeemed themselves with a commanding 2-0 victory over Italy.

This strong finish underscores Malaga’s continued prominence in global karate, closing the year with yet another international accolade.