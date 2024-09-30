Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

González, right, at the finish line in Weihai. World Triathlon
Malaga athlete achieves best-ever finish in World Triathlon Series
Malaga athlete achieves best-ever finish in World Triathlon Series

Alberto González climbs to ninth in the overall rankings after a stellar performance in Weihai

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Monday, 30 September 2024, 14:41

Malaga's Alberto González has made history by securing his best-ever finish in the World Triathlon Series, coming in fourth at the Weihai event in China at the weekend.

After a remarkable Olympic debut in Paris, where he placed eighth, González excelled throughout the competition, battling against top international athletes and showcasing his strength with a powerful sprint finish, coming just behind French triathlete Leo Bergere, who claimed bronze in the Paris Games.

This result marks a significant leap in his career, moving him to ninth in the overall rankings with just one race left in the season: the Grand Final on home turf, in Torremolinos, from 17 to 20 October.

