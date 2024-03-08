Torremolinos selected to host the Grand Final of the World Triathlon Series in October

Tony Bryant Friday, 8 March 2024, 14:55 Compartir Copiar enlace

Torremolinos will host the Grand Final of the World Triathlon Series from 17 to 20 October 2024, a four-day event of global magnitude that will attract elite athletes from all over the world. Torremolinos, only the second Spanish town to host the event after Pontevedra (Galicia), was chosen as the location due to its proximity to Malaga Airport and the high accommodation capacity the town offers.

It is estimated that 4,000 athletes will participate in the “most important sporting event of the year”, and that it will attract around 20,000 spectators. According to the organisers, it is expected to generate an economic return of between twenty million and thirty million euros for the destination.

The finals are the culmination of a six-race programme that starts on Friday 8 March in Abu Dhabi and will pass through Yokohama, Cagliari, Hamburg and Montreal, before arriving in Torremolinos.

The competition will start on Thursday 17 October, when the world title in the SUB 23 category (male and female) will be at stake, in addition to the first Age Group test, with the Sprint Triathlon World Championship.

The Paratriathlon World Championship will take place on the second day, an event in which some of the best Paralympic triathletes in the world will participate.

The final day will present the Junior and SUB 23 Mixed Relay races, along with the men's Elite event, the winner of which will become the new Triathlon World Champion.