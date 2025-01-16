Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Davidovich strikes the ball during Wednesday's epic encounter. AFP
Local star Alejandro Davidovich stuns in Australian Open epic

Local star Alejandro Davidovich stuns in Australian Open epic

Malaga's rising star overturned a two-set deficit for the first time in his career, advancing to the third round after nearly five hours on court

Pedro Luis Alonso

Malaga

Thursday, 16 January 2025, 20:10

Malaga's Alejandro Davidovich produced the performance of his career in Melbourne on Wednesday, defeating Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in a gruelling five-set match to advance to the Australian Open third round.

The local star came back from two sets down for the first time in his career, securing a dramatic 6-7(7), 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 victory in four hours and 44 minutes.

The late-night encounter, which concluded after midnight local time, saw Davidovich battle through multiple setbacks, including disruptive crowd noise, a change of court and warnings for time violations.

Despite losing the first two sets in tiebreaks, the world number 66 found his rhythm, breaking Auger-Aliassime's serve nine times and holding firm in the final stages.

Davidovich's victory was particularly sweet given his previous struggles against the 29th seed, who had beaten him in a dramatic match at the same tournament two years earlier. This time, Auger-Aliassime—hampered by inconsistency on serve—could not contain the Spaniard's relentless energy.

Davidovich went on to face 19-year-old Czech Jakub Mensik in the third round.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Calls for permanent member of staff at Costa del Sol foreigners' office
  2. 2 Novak Djokovic joins the heavy criticism of Rafael Nadal farewell tribute in Malaga
  3. 3 Malaga village to be on show at London's Tate Modern
  4. 4 Gibraltar steps up fight against international crime
  5. 5 Fuengirola town hall begins comprehensive remodelling of central street
  6. 6 Mercato della Fontanella: a celebration of the quality and diversity of Italian cuisine
  7. 7 Horse-drawn carriages carrying tourists around Malaga's sights could soon be a thing of the past
  8. 8 Ouigo's double-decker, high-speed budget trains bring down Malaga-Madrid rail fares
  9. 9 Post office service returns to popular inland Malaga town
  10. 10 First patron saint festivities of the year arrive with more than 20 events in Malaga towns from this weekend

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Sigues a Pedro Luis Alonso. Gestiona tus autores en Mis intereses.

Contenido guardado. Encuéntralo en tu área personal.

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Local star Alejandro Davidovich stuns in Australian Open epic