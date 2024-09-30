Little-known Marbella golfer upsets the odds with Open de España win

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Monday, 30 September 2024, 12:45 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Marbella-born golfer Ángel Hidalgo achieved a stunning victory over Jon Rahm, the former world number one, to win the Acciona Open de España in Madrid on Sunday, marking the biggest triumph of his career.

The 26-year-old prevailed in a tense playoff at the Real Club de Campo, securing his first professional win on the DP World Tour.

Hidalgo, relatively unknown to the wider golf audience, held his nerve against Rahm in a dramatic two-hole playoff, after both golfers finished the final round tied. Despite a birdie by Rahm on the 18th forcing extra holes, Hidalgo remained calm, sinking a crucial putt on the first playoff hole to stay in contention.

On the second, Rahm made a crucial error, missing his approach from the rough, which allowed Hidalgo to capitalise and sink a one-metre putt to seal his victory.

Crucial ranking points

“I was nervous, but I stayed focused,” Hidalgo said after the win, embracing his parents and team in an emotional celebration. His win, in front of a packed crowd, not only earned him a 500,000-euro prize but also crucial ranking points, propelling him from 88th to 18th in the Race to Dubai standings.

Hidalgo becomes the 20th Spaniard to win the prestigious Madrid tournament, following in the footsteps of legends such as Seve Ballesteros and Sergio García. His victory against Rahm, who had been undefeated in playoff situations until this event, marks a potential turning point in Hidalgo's career.

While Hidalgo had previously only won lower-tier tournaments, including the German Challenge in 2021, this victory puts him on track to secure a card for the PGA Tour, a dream within reach as his confidence continues to grow.