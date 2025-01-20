Late own goal salvages a point for determined Antequera CF

Vicente Miralles. ADG Antequera Monday, 20 January 2025, 08:17 Compartir

Antequera rescued a crucial point in a dramatic 1-1 draw against Villarreal B on Sunday, with an own goal by defender Alassane Diatta in stoppage time preserving the visitors’ impressive unbeaten streak.

The game saw Villarreal B take the lead through a contentious penalty converted in the 62nd minute by Etta Eyong, who was deemed to have been fouled by Antequera’s Juan Aspra.

Despite dominating possession with their short-passing game, Antequera struggled to break down Villarreal B’s defensive line. Key chances from Juanmi and Iñaki Elejalde went unconverted, leaving Antequera trailing going into the dying embers of the match.

Coach Javier Medina introduced fresh legs in the second half, including Ousama Siddiki, whose near-miss signalled a shift in momentum. Eventually, his side's persistence paid off in the dying moments when a Luismi Gutiérrez corner forced Diatta to divert the ball into his own net under pressure.

The result marks Antequera’s third draw in four matches but keeps them undefeated since their December loss to Alicante. With the point, the inland Malaga side remain the league leaders as they continue their push for promotion.