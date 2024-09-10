Late drama as Gibraltar share the points with Liechtenstein in Uefa Nations League

Anthony Piovesan Malaga Tuesday, 10 September 2024, 17:54 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Gibraltar kicked off their Uefa Nations League campaign with a roller-coaster 2-2 draw at home against Liechtenstein.

The home fans at Europa Point stadium on Sunday 8 September were quickly on their feet when captain Liam Walker scored first in an unbelievable strike directly from the corner flag.

The visitors then drew level just before the hour mark, with Ferhat Saglam beating the Gibraltar goalkeeper.

The two teams were hard to separate until the final minutes when Liam Walker had the perfect opportunity to put Gibraltar ahead, but his penalty was saved. Liechtenstein thought they had scraped away with a win but their late goal was disallowed.

Precious extra time minutes rolled on and 17-year-old James Scanlon brought the crowd to their feet with a brilliant header in the 97th minute.

But it wasn't the last-gasp decider everyone thought it would be, as Joseph Chipolina was sent off with a red card and Liechtenstein was awarded a penalty. In the last kick of the game, captain Nicolas Hasler converted the penalty to make it 2-2 and salvage a point.

Gibraltar will host San Marino in their next Uefa Nations League match on 10 October.