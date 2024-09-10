Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Captain Liam Walker celebrates a goal with teammates. EP
Late drama as Gibraltar share the points with Liechtenstein in Uefa Nations League
Football

Late drama as Gibraltar share the points with Liechtenstein in Uefa Nations League

There were two goals and a red card in stoppage time as home fans were treated to an entertaining opening Nations League match at the Rock

Anthony Piovesan

Malaga

Tuesday, 10 September 2024, 17:54

Opciones para compartir

Gibraltar kicked off their Uefa Nations League campaign with a roller-coaster 2-2 draw at home against Liechtenstein.

The home fans at Europa Point stadium on Sunday 8 September were quickly on their feet when captain Liam Walker scored first in an unbelievable strike directly from the corner flag.

The visitors then drew level just before the hour mark, with Ferhat Saglam beating the Gibraltar goalkeeper.

The two teams were hard to separate until the final minutes when Liam Walker had the perfect opportunity to put Gibraltar ahead, but his penalty was saved. Liechtenstein thought they had scraped away with a win but their late goal was disallowed.

Related story

Precious extra time minutes rolled on and 17-year-old James Scanlon brought the crowd to their feet with a brilliant header in the 97th minute.

But it wasn't the last-gasp decider everyone thought it would be, as Joseph Chipolina was sent off with a red card and Liechtenstein was awarded a penalty. In the last kick of the game, captain Nicolas Hasler converted the penalty to make it 2-2 and salvage a point.

Gibraltar will host San Marino in their next Uefa Nations League match on 10 October.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 New night bus service connects eastern Costa del Sol town with Malaga city
  2. 2 Costa del Sol is Mr England's happy place
  3. 3 Two companies bid for contract to renovate iconic Costa del Sol landmark
  4. 4 'Honoured' new British Ambassador arrives in Spain
  5. 5 Benalmádena on 'right track' to attract more tourists from places as diverse as China and Poland
  6. 6 Costa del Sol town to thank tourists for choosing it as a destination as summer draws to an end
  7. 7 The nine-year-old Costa del Sol prodigy who aspires to be a professional chess player
  8. 8 A fairly dull Malaga CF remain undefeated after 0-0 draw against Cordoba
  9. 9 Ten-man Spain come away with resounding 4-1 win against Switzerland in Nations League
  10. 10 Picardo says Gibraltar 'will never surrender British sovereignty' at National Day rally

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad