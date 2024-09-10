Ten-man Spain come away with resounding 4-1 win against Switzerland in Nations League

Anthony Piovesan Malaga Tuesday, 10 September 2024, 17:47 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Spain has come away with a resounding 4-1 victory against Switzerland in its latest Uefa Nations League match.

It was the best possible way to bounce back after the European champions' disappointing start to group A following an opening 0-0 draw away against Serbia.

There was a stunned silence among the 26,265 home fans at the Stade de Geneve on Sunday 8 September as Spain took the lead inside the opening four minutes. Seventeen-year-old Lamine Yamal tricked the Swiss defence at the right flank and dashed towards the penalty area before lifting a delicate cross for Joselu to head home.

There was more drama minutes later when Becir Omeragic thought he had equalised, but his effort was ruled out after a handball was called.

The Euro 2024 champions then doubled their lead in the 13th minute when Nico Williams' initial shot was saved by goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, but it fell to Fabián Ruiz who found the back of the net.

Despite having a clear lead, Spain suffered a setback when Robin Le Normand held back Breel Embolo and copped a red card. Switzerland then took advantage of having an extra player on the pitch with Zeki Amdouni scoring from close range just before half time at the 41st minute mark to peel back Spain's lead.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Spain came out firing in the second half and the visitors again went two goals ahead when Ruiz scored his second goal of the night. On a counter-attack, Torres dashed towards the Switzerland goal and his cross was finished by Ruiz into the far corner at the 77th minute.

Torres then got in on the scorer's sheet in the 80th minute, extending Spain's lead and securing three points for his country. Spain sit second in the group on four points and will play group leaders Denmark in Murcia on 12 October.