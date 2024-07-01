Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Urdangarín with his two individual trophies. A.J.G.
King's nephew shines in Antequera handball tournament

Pablo Urdangarín de Borbón was both top scorer and MVP at the 2024 World University Handball Championship

Antonio J. Guerrero

Antequera

Monday, 1 July 2024, 13:16

Pablo Urdangarín de Borbón was the standout attraction in more ways than one at the 2024 World University Handball Championship which concluded in Antequera on Sunday.

King Felipe VI of Spain's nephew emerged as the standout player, earning the titles of Most Valuable Player (MVP) and top scorer with 35 goals.

The Granollers player was pivotal in securing the championship for Spain, showcasing his skill from the right wing, consistently leading as the highest scorer in each match and maintaining a strong connection with the enthusiastic crowd.

His effectiveness, particularly in the closing minutes against Poland, was crucial as Spain held onto their lead to win the final.

