Guerrier holds the prestigious trophy. EFE
Julien Guerrier wins Andalucía Masters after marathon playoff
Golf

The Frenchman claimed his first DP World Tour victory following an intense showdown with Jorge Campillo at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 21 October 2024, 12:41

Frenchman Julien Guerrier claimed his first DP World Tour win following an intense playoff with Spaniard Jorge Campillo at the Estrella Damm Andalucía Masters on Sunday.

The dramatic showdown at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande extended to nine extra holes, bringing the total to 81 for the tournament, as both players finished the regular rounds tied at 21 under par.

Guerrier, 39, finally sealed his win after maintaining composure throughout the lengthy playoff. "It’s taken me a long time to win, and today I had to work very hard to achieve it. I stayed patient, knowing how good Campillo is, and I’m very happy," he said

Campillo, who didn’t record a bogey until the 66th hole, narrowly missed out on victory. Despite the disappointment, he remained upbeat. "It’s a shame to lose a tournament in your own country, but I’ll have more chances. I’m disappointed now, but it’s been a good week," he said.

Behind the leaders, Englishman Daniel Brown finished two strokes off the lead, with his compatriot Jordan Smith and Denmark's Rasmus Højgaard trailing by three.

Spain’s Jon Rahm, who admitted his chances were slim after the third round, made a strong effort to close the gap and ended in sixth place at 17 under par.

Marbella native Ángel Hidalgo finished 20th with a final score of 10 under par, after five birdies and three bogeys in his final round, continuing his steady rise in form.

