Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Antequera players celebrate their victory with the travelling fans. Antequera CF
Injury-time stunner sends Antequera CF top of the league
Football - Primera RFEF

Injury-time stunner sends Antequera CF top of the league

A late free-kick from Luismi Gutiérrez clinched a dramatic victory over previous leaders Betis Deportivo in Seville

ADG

Sunday, 24 November 2024, 08:54

Antequera CF sit top of their Primera RFEF group after claiming a stunning 2-1 comeback victory on the road against Betis Deportivo on Saturday evening. Luismi Gutiérrez’s expertly taken free-kick in the first minute of added time sealed the win, capping off a resilient display by the Malaga side.

The match in Seville began with Betis Deportivo in control, creating early chances. Antequera’s goalkeeper Jero was beaten just before half time when Pablo García fired home a left-footed strike from outside the box, putting the home side ahead.

Despite losing three players to injury during the match, Antequera fought back. Midway through the second half, Fomeyem was on hand to capitalise on a scramble in the penalty area following a corner to equalise.

The momentum then shifted as Antequera pushed for a winner and, in the dying moments, Gutiérrez stepped up to deliver a pinpoint free-kick that struck the post before finding the net, securing all three points for Antequera.

The result sees Betis Deportivo and Antequera switch positions, underlining Javi Medina's side's growing ambitions this season.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Calling property owners in Spain: Non residents income tax returns due soon
  2. 2 Animal shelter destroyed in Dana floods appeals for funds as volunteers rally to help
  3. 3 Benalmádena plans six-month major revamp of area left untouched for several decades
  4. 4 Ava Gardner: a lasting imprint on the Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Look what the Frigiliana felines dragged in
  6. 6 Fuengirola prepares for summer with new sun shades on seafront and around castle
  7. 7

    I hate to spoil the party, but...
  8. 8 Malaga CF dominate but fail to sink leaders in thrilling stalemate
  9. 9 Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España presented by Oysho to welcome the Europe's top players
  10. 10 Standing ovation for Costa del Sol rock band in Seville

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Injury-time stunner sends Antequera CF top of the league