Injury-time stunner sends Antequera CF top of the league

The Antequera players celebrate their victory with the travelling fans.

ADG Sunday, 24 November 2024, 08:54

Antequera CF sit top of their Primera RFEF group after claiming a stunning 2-1 comeback victory on the road against Betis Deportivo on Saturday evening. Luismi Gutiérrez’s expertly taken free-kick in the first minute of added time sealed the win, capping off a resilient display by the Malaga side.

The match in Seville began with Betis Deportivo in control, creating early chances. Antequera’s goalkeeper Jero was beaten just before half time when Pablo García fired home a left-footed strike from outside the box, putting the home side ahead.

Despite losing three players to injury during the match, Antequera fought back. Midway through the second half, Fomeyem was on hand to capitalise on a scramble in the penalty area following a corner to equalise.

The momentum then shifted as Antequera pushed for a winner and, in the dying moments, Gutiérrez stepped up to deliver a pinpoint free-kick that struck the post before finding the net, securing all three points for Antequera.

The result sees Betis Deportivo and Antequera switch positions, underlining Javi Medina's side's growing ambitions this season.