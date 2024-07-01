Injury denies Spain's Alejandro Davidovich his shot at Wimbledon glory

Davidovich on the grass at Wimbledon during last year's competition.

Alejandro Davidovich will not be competing at Wimbledon this summer after the Malaga tennis star was forced to withdraw because of persistent back problems.

The injury, which also prevented him from competing in last week's ATP 250 event in Eastbourne, has forced the Spanish player to sit out the third Grand Slam of the season.

Davidovich, who was unseeded, was scheduled to face 20th seed Sebastian Korda in the first round of the tournament in which he reached the round of 16 last year. French player Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard will take his place.

A poor season

This development marks a significant setback for Davidovich in what has been a dismal season during which, midway through, he parted ways with long-time coach Jorge Aguirre and began working with Fernando Verdasco.

Having started the year ranked 24th, Davidovich's record of ten wins and thirteen losses saw him drop to 35th, with his best result being a quarter-final appearance at the ATP 250 in Marseille.

Davidovich’s next planned event is the ATP 500 in Hamburg, followed by the Olympic Games, contingent on his recovery.