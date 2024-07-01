Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Davidovich on the grass at Wimbledon during last year's competition. EFE
Injury denies Spain&#039;s Alejandro Davidovich his shot at Wimbledon glory
Tennis

Injury denies Spain's Alejandro Davidovich his shot at Wimbledon glory

The Malaga tennis star has had a poor season so far and has been struggling with persistent back problems

Pedro Luis Alonso

Malaga

Monday, 1 July 2024, 13:01

Opciones para compartir

Alejandro Davidovich will not be competing at Wimbledon this summer after the Malaga tennis star was forced to withdraw because of persistent back problems.

The injury, which also prevented him from competing in last week's ATP 250 event in Eastbourne, has forced the Spanish player to sit out the third Grand Slam of the season.

Davidovich, who was unseeded, was scheduled to face 20th seed Sebastian Korda in the first round of the tournament in which he reached the round of 16 last year. French player Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard will take his place.

A poor season

This development marks a significant setback for Davidovich in what has been a dismal season during which, midway through, he parted ways with long-time coach Jorge Aguirre and began working with Fernando Verdasco.

Having started the year ranked 24th, Davidovich's record of ten wins and thirteen losses saw him drop to 35th, with his best result being a quarter-final appearance at the ATP 250 in Marseille.

Davidovich’s next planned event is the ATP 500 in Hamburg, followed by the Olympic Games, contingent on his recovery.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Expansion plan for old Puerto Banús bullring gets green light
  2. 2 Association to protect community homeowners is born on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Single-person households will be most common in Malaga province by 2039
  4. 4 Renowned bands and DJs to perform at five-night Fiesta Marbella festival
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town creates almost 6,000 free parking spaces for peak summer holiday season
  6. 6 Julian's Books in Fuengirola, founded by an American journalist, closes after 58 years
  7. 7 Eight-year-old British skater heads to world championships
  8. 8 Costa del Sol's 'treasure cave' marks 50 years since it opened to visitors
  9. 9 These are three of the towns on the Costa del Sol where you can do yoga and Pilates on the beach
  10. 10 It's the Final Countdown to the Weekend Beach festival as it gets ready for Europe

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad