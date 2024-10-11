Hosts Spain shine ahead of ECC Championship Week at Cártama Oval

Daryl Finch Malaga Friday, 11 October 2024, 10:01 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The third week of top European cricket is about to come to an end at the Cártama Oval near Malaga as the final Premier Division games of the European Cricket Championship take place.

After Europe's second-tier teams took centre stage during the first fortnight - and Greece were crowned Challenger Division champions - the continent's elite took to the field this week.

Group A action concluded on Saturday as Scotland XI beat Ireland XI by 22 runs to book their place in finals week.

In Group B, it was Germany who ran out winners, beating Hungary by nine wickets in their final on Tuesday.

Strong start

At the time of going to print, Group C action was ongoing. However, hosts Spain looked clear favourites to progress after a quick start. In their first games on Wednesday, they secured two resounding victories, beating Malta by 10 wickets, then Switzerland by nine.

Group C will be decided today, Friday, with the final taking place from 8.30pm. This leaves just Group D to be played out (Netherlands XI, Jersey, Italy, Sweden and Norway) over the course of the weekend, with the final taking place on Monday at 8.30pm.

This then paves the way for Championship Week, where the group winners will be joined by reigning champions England XI to fight it out for the title.

Five games will take place every day until next Saturday, 19 October, when there will be four, including the final at 8.30pm.

Entrance to all games is free.