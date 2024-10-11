Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Spain players celebrate taking a wicket against Malta on Wednesday. Diana Oros / ECC
Hosts Spain shine ahead of ECC Championship Week at Cártama Oval
Cricket

Hosts Spain shine ahead of ECC Championship Week at Cártama Oval

Reigning champions England XI will join Premier Division group champions on Tuesday to fight it out for the title

Daryl Finch

Malaga

Friday, 11 October 2024, 10:01

Opciones para compartir

The third week of top European cricket is about to come to an end at the Cártama Oval near Malaga as the final Premier Division games of the European Cricket Championship take place.

After Europe's second-tier teams took centre stage during the first fortnight - and Greece were crowned Challenger Division champions - the continent's elite took to the field this week.

Group A action concluded on Saturday as Scotland XI beat Ireland XI by 22 runs to book their place in finals week.

In Group B, it was Germany who ran out winners, beating Hungary by nine wickets in their final on Tuesday.

Strong start

At the time of going to print, Group C action was ongoing. However, hosts Spain looked clear favourites to progress after a quick start. In their first games on Wednesday, they secured two resounding victories, beating Malta by 10 wickets, then Switzerland by nine.

Group C will be decided today, Friday, with the final taking place from 8.30pm. This leaves just Group D to be played out (Netherlands XI, Jersey, Italy, Sweden and Norway) over the course of the weekend, with the final taking place on Monday at 8.30pm.

This then paves the way for Championship Week, where the group winners will be joined by reigning champions England XI to fight it out for the title.

Five games will take place every day until next Saturday, 19 October, when there will be four, including the final at 8.30pm.

Entrance to all games is free.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Mijas to put troubled coastal path extension project out to tender for third time
  2. 2 Watch as waiting staff race around iconic Costa del Sol landmark to win big cash prizes
  3. 3 Peter Dougherty, Financial planner, BISSAN Wealth Management
  4. 4 Members of Costa del Sol sports club bowled over to get a new green
  5. 5 Popular Komando motorcycle festival to hit streets of Torremolinos this weekend
  6. 6 Cancer association launches free healthy walking routes in Costa del Sol town
  7. 7 Bioparc Fuengirola: The world's tropical rainforests come to the Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Cudeca marks World Hospice and Palliative Care Day with series of events this week
  9. 9 Nearby buildings evacuated as fire breaks out in Costa del Sol motorbike workshop
  10. 10 International puppet festival arrives in Axarquía towns and villages

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad