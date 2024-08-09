General public invited to watch Ayoub Ghadfa's Olympic final on a big screen in Marbella

Marina Rivas Friday, 9 August 2024, 15:18 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Nobody wants to miss the Olympic super heavyweight boxing final; all of Spain will be watching the fight between Malaga-born Ayoub Ghadfa and the reigning Olympic champion, Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov. And of course, the fight will be keenly watched from Ayoub's home town of Marbella.

The local council has set up the Palacio de Congresos Adolfo Suárez ready for the fight. This Saturday, from 10.30pm, anyone who wishes to can watch the boxing final live on a big screen. Access will be free until full capacity is reached.

These Olympics are 25-year-old Ghadfa's first. He has already made history as the first Spanish boxer of all time to reach an Olympic final in the super heavyweight category.

This Saturday, he will fight for gold against reigning heavyweight champion Jalolov, a 30-year-old Uzbek boxer who stands at 2.01 metres tall (Ghadfa measures 1.98 metres). The battle is on.