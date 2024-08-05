Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Marín is comforted by her coach. AFP
Freak injury ends Carolina Marín&#039;s Olympic journey just ten points from the final
Paris Olympics

Freak injury ends Carolina Marín's Olympic journey just ten points from the final

The Spanish badminton star collapsed on the court after sustaining what looks like a serious knee injury

Laura Marta

Monday, 5 August 2024, 16:31

Spain's Carolina Marín's hopes for Olympic gold were dashed in heartbreaking circumstances on Sunday, as the badminton star was forced off due to injury when she was just ten points away from securing her place in the final.

Leading 21-14 and 10-6 in the semi-final against He Bingjiao, Marín collapsed on the court at the Porte de la Chapelle arena after a misstep while reaching for a shuttlecock saw her injure her left knee.

Despite attempting to play on with a brace, Marín's injury proved too severe, and she was seen crying "I’ve broken it, I’ve broken it!" in agony.

Until the injury, Marín had dominated the semi-final with aggressive and strategic play, showing no signs of weakness. As He struggled to keep up with her powerful smashes and delicate net play, Marín seemed destined for the final until the unfortunate injury.

"She was at the peak of her career, in the best form," said coach Fernando Rivas. "It's devastating to see her efforts end like this. Carolina knew immediately that it was serious."

Marín's previous knee injury in 2019, a torn anterior cruciate ligament, kept her out for eight months. This new setback revives painful memories and ends her quest for Olympic gold once again.

