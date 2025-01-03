Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Festive runners bring a dose of Christmas cheer to Malaga port
Athletics

Festive runners bring a dose of Christmas cheer to Malaga port

Over 1,300 participants, many in costume, joined the record-breaking San Silvestre charity race to support a local cause

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Friday, 3 January 2025, 14:10

The area around the harbour in Malaga city was awash with festive spirit last Friday night as over 1,300 participants took part in the San Silvestre charity race.

Organised by the Real Club Mediterráneo, the event shattered previous records and brought colourful costumes and goodwill to the city's waterfront.

The 10-kilometre race, starting at Muelle Uno and winding through the Palmeral de las Sorpresas, featured serious athletes and casual runners alike, many donning Santa hats or full fancy dress costumes. Despite the competitive edge for some, the event prioritised fun and community, with families and friends running alongside tourists who looked on in surprise.

Malaga's Muelle Uno was filled with festive cheer from participants and spectators alike. Migue Fernández

Proceeds from the event were donated to Casa del Sagrado Corazón (Cottolengo) in Malaga, further enhancing the festive goodwill.

Moroccan athlete Youness Belyamna claimed victory in 30:19, followed by Ireland's John Travers and Malaga Olympian Alberto González. In the women's race, Nazha Machrouh from Club Nerja triumphed in 33:23, with Fátima Azzahra Ouhaddou and Sandra Schenkel completing the podium.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town to consult residents on future of abandoned tram service
  2. 2 Photo capturing rural life in one of Malaga's smallest villages wins major competition
  3. 3 The Three Kings deliver the crowning glory of the festive celebrations in Spain
  4. 4 Fuengirola bids farewell to 2024 with huge New Year's Eve party and lots of freebies
  5. 5 Guadalhorce valley town announces arrival of new Decathlon sports store
  6. 6 Festive fancy dress fun run takes to the streets in Torremolinos
  7. 7 Eastern Costa del Sol town ends nighttime cuts to water supply
  8. 8 Fuengirola makes 'significant progress' with implementation of intelligent traffic management system
  9. 9 Limited access for New Year's Eve celebrations at iconic Costa del Sol viewpoint
  10. 10 Thirty animals being kept in 'poor conditions' transferred from Cadiz province to Costa del Sol town

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Festive runners bring a dose of Christmas cheer to Malaga port