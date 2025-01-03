Festive runners bring a dose of Christmas cheer to Malaga port

Marina Rivas Malaga Friday, 3 January 2025, 14:10

The area around the harbour in Malaga city was awash with festive spirit last Friday night as over 1,300 participants took part in the San Silvestre charity race.

Organised by the Real Club Mediterráneo, the event shattered previous records and brought colourful costumes and goodwill to the city's waterfront.

The 10-kilometre race, starting at Muelle Uno and winding through the Palmeral de las Sorpresas, featured serious athletes and casual runners alike, many donning Santa hats or full fancy dress costumes. Despite the competitive edge for some, the event prioritised fun and community, with families and friends running alongside tourists who looked on in surprise.

Zoom Malaga's Muelle Uno was filled with festive cheer from participants and spectators alike. Migue Fernández

Proceeds from the event were donated to Casa del Sagrado Corazón (Cottolengo) in Malaga, further enhancing the festive goodwill.

Moroccan athlete Youness Belyamna claimed victory in 30:19, followed by Ireland's John Travers and Malaga Olympian Alberto González. In the women's race, Nazha Machrouh from Club Nerja triumphed in 33:23, with Fátima Azzahra Ouhaddou and Sandra Schenkel completing the podium.