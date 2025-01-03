Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Riera on the touchline during the Malaga game. Salvador Salas
Estepona announce shock New Year&#039;s Eve sacking of football coach Oriol Riera
Football

Estepona announce shock New Year's Eve sacking of football coach Oriol Riera

In a brief statement, the club thanked Riera and fitness coach Aratz Olaizola for their "dedication, effort and professionalism"

Pedro Luis Alonso

Malaga

Friday, 3 January 2025, 12:55

Estepona stunned football fans on New Year's Eve by announcing the dismissal of coach Oriol Riera. The decision, revealed at 9pm on Tuesday, came despite the team's 2-1 victory over Don Benito on 22 December.

The side are currently seventh in Group 4 of the Segunda RFEF, three points off the play-off places. In addition to relative league success, Estepona's standout performances in this season's Copa del Rey included defeating Malaga and pushing Leganés to penalties.

In a brief statement, the club thanked Riera and fitness coach Aratz Olaizola for their "dedication, effort and professionalism".

The former Wigan striker, who came through Barcelona's academy, suggested the move was made by owner Pepe Hidalgo during the Christmas break. "By the owner's decision, my time at this club ends. I hope Estepona achieve their objectives," Riera said on Instagram.

The club plans to name a new head coach before their next match on 12 January against Xerez Deportivo.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town to consult residents on future of abandoned tram service
  2. 2 Photo capturing rural life in one of Malaga's smallest villages wins major competition
  3. 3 Fuengirola bids farewell to 2024 with huge New Year's Eve party and lots of freebies
  4. 4 The Three Kings deliver the crowning glory of the festive celebrations in Spain
  5. 5 Festive fancy dress fun run takes to the streets in Torremolinos
  6. 6 Eastern Costa del Sol town ends nighttime cuts to water supply
  7. 7 Guadalhorce valley town announces arrival of new Decathlon sports store
  8. 8 Thirty animals being kept in 'poor conditions' transferred from Cadiz province to Costa del Sol town
  9. 9 Fuengirola makes 'significant progress' with implementation of intelligent traffic management system
  10. 10 Limited access for New Year's Eve celebrations at iconic Costa del Sol viewpoint

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Estepona announce shock New Year's Eve sacking of football coach Oriol Riera