Estepona announce shock New Year's Eve sacking of football coach Oriol Riera

Riera on the touchline during the Malaga game.

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Friday, 3 January 2025, 12:55

Estepona stunned football fans on New Year's Eve by announcing the dismissal of coach Oriol Riera. The decision, revealed at 9pm on Tuesday, came despite the team's 2-1 victory over Don Benito on 22 December.

The side are currently seventh in Group 4 of the Segunda RFEF, three points off the play-off places. In addition to relative league success, Estepona's standout performances in this season's Copa del Rey included defeating Malaga and pushing Leganés to penalties.

In a brief statement, the club thanked Riera and fitness coach Aratz Olaizola for their "dedication, effort and professionalism".

The former Wigan striker, who came through Barcelona's academy, suggested the move was made by owner Pepe Hidalgo during the Christmas break. "By the owner's decision, my time at this club ends. I hope Estepona achieve their objectives," Riera said on Instagram.

The club plans to name a new head coach before their next match on 12 January against Xerez Deportivo.