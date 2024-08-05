Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Peleteiro's 14.59-metre leap wasn't enough for a podium. Reuters
Eight centimetres between Ana Peleteiro and another Olympic medal
Paris Olympics

Eight centimetres between Ana Peleteiro and another Olympic medal

The Galician triple jumper, who had been crowned European champion just two months prior, missed out on a podium finish

Igor Barcia

Monday, 5 August 2024, 16:32

It was a disappointing Olympic final for Spain's Ana Peleteiro on Saturday as she missed out on the podium by just eight centimetres.

The Galician triple jumper, who had been crowned European champion just two months prior with a leap of 14.85 metres, fell short of the 14.67 metres required for a podium finish.

Peleteiro started strong, recording a promising 14.55 metres, but the turning point came when Thea Lafond exceeded 15 metres, making gold seem unattainable. Peleteiro struggled to surpass her initial mark and faced additional challenges as rain complicated the track conditions.

Ultimately, her coach's corrections and her own determination were not enough to push beyond 14.59 metres.

"This final leaves a bittersweet taste because I know I have it in my legs," she said.

