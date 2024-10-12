Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Jorge Álvarez scored Marbella's first in controversial circumstances. Josele
Easy win helps Marbella FC move within touching distance of top spot
Football

Easy win helps Marbella FC move within touching distance of top spot

Sevilla Atlético didn't stand a chance on their visit to the Costa del Sol after two red cards in the first half

Juan Ramón Padilla

Marbella

Saturday, 12 October 2024, 23:20

Opciones para compartir

Marbella FC returned to winning ways on Saturday as they clinched what was ultimately a comfortable 4-1 home victory over Sevilla Atlético on Saturday.

The hosts struggled to assert dominance early in the game; the turning point came with the dismissals of two Sevilla Atlético players in quick succession.

The first red card came in the 27th minute when Castrín fouled José Callejón in midfield. However, despite having an extra man, Marbella failed to control the game until Benavides was sent off after receiving two yellow cards within ten minutes.

The breakthrough eventually came in the final moments of the first half, when Jorge Álvarez fired in off the crossbar. His strike, which appeared to have only just crossed the line, was controversially awarded by the referee.

In the second half, Marbella doubled their lead in the 53rd minute when Aitor Puñal fired home from close range. However, Sevilla Atlético responded quickly, with Stanis pulling a goal back in the 62nd minute.

Marbella could have extended their lead further, but Alberto Flores saved a penalty from Callejón. However, the former Real Madrid man wasn't to be denied and he finished off an excellent team move in the 78th minute before Marcos Peña added a fourth with a strike from outside the box.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Top tips on buying a second-hand car in Spain
  2. 2 Spain's warning about tougher Gibraltar border controls from 10 November
  3. 3 Final countdown for bare knuckle fight at Marbella Arena
  4. 4 Mijas to put troubled coastal path extension project out to tender for third time
  5. 5 Watch as waiting staff race around iconic Costa del Sol landmark to win big cash prizes
  6. 6 More than 1 in 5 UK adults are considering moving abroad, new report reveals
  7. 7 Washington Irving: Observations of the first tourist in Seville
  8. 8 San Pedro Alcántara gears up for last 'feria' of the year in Andalucía
  9. 9 Back to the golden age of tourism through film: the legend of Torremolinos is revived in a comedy
  10. 10 Popular Komando motorcycle festival to hit streets of Torremolinos this weekend

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad