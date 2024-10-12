Easy win helps Marbella FC move within touching distance of top spot

Juan Ramón Padilla Marbella Saturday, 12 October 2024, 23:20 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Marbella FC returned to winning ways on Saturday as they clinched what was ultimately a comfortable 4-1 home victory over Sevilla Atlético on Saturday.

The hosts struggled to assert dominance early in the game; the turning point came with the dismissals of two Sevilla Atlético players in quick succession.

The first red card came in the 27th minute when Castrín fouled José Callejón in midfield. However, despite having an extra man, Marbella failed to control the game until Benavides was sent off after receiving two yellow cards within ten minutes.

The breakthrough eventually came in the final moments of the first half, when Jorge Álvarez fired in off the crossbar. His strike, which appeared to have only just crossed the line, was controversially awarded by the referee.

In the second half, Marbella doubled their lead in the 53rd minute when Aitor Puñal fired home from close range. However, Sevilla Atlético responded quickly, with Stanis pulling a goal back in the 62nd minute.

Marbella could have extended their lead further, but Alberto Flores saved a penalty from Callejón. However, the former Real Madrid man wasn't to be denied and he finished off an excellent team move in the 78th minute before Marcos Peña added a fourth with a strike from outside the box.