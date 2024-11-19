Disappointment as Spain's Rafael Nadal loses Davis Cup opener in Malaga

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Nadal was visibly lacking his trademark sharpness. Marilú Báez
The tennis legend was beaten by the Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp in what could be his final game as a professional

Rafael Nadal’s long-anticipated return to competitive tennis ended in disappointment on Tuesday evening, as he fell to the Netherlands’ Botic van de Zandschulp in the opening match of the Davis Cup quarter-finals.

The match, played at the Martín Carpena arena in Malaga, saw Nadal defeated 4-6, 4-6 in just under two hours.

The 37-year-old, visibly lacking his trademark sharpness after a lengthy injury layoff, was unable to match Van de Zandschulp’s energy or precision on the fast indoor court.

The Dutch player dominated with a strong serve, winning 89 per cent of points on his first serve in the opening set, and struck forcefully from the baseline to keep Nadal on the defensive.

Despite moments of brilliance and the raucous support of an emotional Spanish crowd, Nadal struggled to find his rhythm. After dropping the first set, the second began poorly with an early break.

Although the Spaniard managed a brief comeback with his only break of the match, he couldn't maintain the momentum, ultimately losing his serve again and conceding the match.

The defeat raises questions about Nadal’s future. His participation in the rest of the Davis Cup now hinges on Spain advancing in the tournament and the decision of captain David Ferrer.

For fans, many who paid thousands of euros to witness the game, the evening was bittersweet, with many speculating that this may have been the “last dance” for one of tennis’s greatest players.

