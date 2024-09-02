Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Teresa Perales, with the bronze medal won in the 50 metres backstroke. Spanish Paralympic Committee
Decorated Spanish swimmer adds to Spain&#039;s medal tally at Paralympic Games
Paralympic Games Paris 2024

Decorated Spanish swimmer adds to Spain's medal tally at Paralympic Games

Legend Teresa Perales won her 28th medal across seven appearances at the global showpiece, but she has no plans to stop there

Anthony Piovesan

Malaga

Monday, 2 September 2024, 17:07

Spain has picked up 19 medals so far including five gold at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

With less than a week to go until the closing ceremony on 8 September, Spain sits inside the top ten of the medal tally at tenth with 19 medals: five gold, four silver and 10 bronze.

Teresa Perales was the most recent Spaniard to add to the country's medal tally when she stepped onto the podium for a seventh straight Paralympics, finishing third in the women’s 50m backstroke on Saturday 31 August.

The most decorated Spanish Paralympian added to her legend, winning her 28th medal across seven appearances at the global showpiece. It is the same number of medals won by Michael Phelps in the Olympic Games. The 48-year-old from Zaragoza in Spain's north added a sixth medal in the 50m backstroke which includes a gold from Rio 2016 and silver from Tokyo 2020.

Perales recorded a time of 1:10.95, holding off a late challenge from Italy’s Angela Procida to edge her closer to the 30-medal mark.

The Spaniard will have one more chance at capturing her eighth gold medal at the Games when she competes in the S3 100m freestyle on Tuesday 3 September.

