Countdown to 2030 World Cup: Malaga CF's city stadium upgrade reaches critical juncture

The project to transform Malaga CF ’s iconic La Rosaleda stadium the city in time for the 2030 World Cup is approaching a critical phase, with key deadlines fast approaching.

Designated as one of Spain’s host venues, the redevelopment and expansion of the stadium is set to include a retractable roof and pitch, enabling the stadium to host events beyond football.

Local government authorities, who own the venue, have committed to funding the essential upgrades required to meet FIFA standards, but additional private investment may be sought to implement more ambitious features.

That said, the deadline for agreeing the final redevelopment plans (early 2025) is fast approaching. That's because bureaucratic challenges mean internal construction cannot begin until early 2026, leaving a narrow window to complete the project on time. External works, however, are expected to commence in 2025.

Tight timelines

Since Malaga was confirmed as a World Cup host city, efforts to finalise the project have intensified. However, questions remain about the feasibility of completing such an ambitious project within the tight timeline.

Proponents argue the redevelopment is a transformative opportunity for the city, providing a state-of-the-art venue capable of hosting a range of events. Critics, however, have raised concerns over potential delays and budget overruns.

The uncertainty surrounding the project has also affected the wider community around La Rosaleda. Schools, businesses and residents in the area are seeking reassurance about how the construction will impact daily life.

Where will Malaga CF play?

The most pressing issue, however, is where Malaga CF will play during the two years La Rosaleda is likely to be out of use. While no official statement has been made, it is widely assumed the team will relocate to the much smaller athletics stadium close to the city's airport.

The uncertainty extends beyond matchday arrangements, though, with training facilities at the adjacent Anexo ground also affected. These disruptions will likely impact both the first team and the club’s academy.

Meetings between stakeholders are expected to intensify in January, with a definitive project plan likely to emerge soon.