Ghadfa lifted aloft as he celebrates qualification. SUR
Ayoub Ghadfa makes history by becoming Malaga’s first Olympic boxer

The 25-year-old from Marbella will compete in the Paris Games after winning all three of his super heavyweight bouts in the Pre-Olympic tournament

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Monday, 3 June 2024, 10:11

Marbella's Ayoub Ghadfa has made history by becoming the first boxer from Malaga to qualify for the Olympic Games.

The 25-year-old secured his place in the Paris 2024 Olympics by winning all three of his super heavyweight bouts in the Pre-Olympic tournament, culminating in a decisive 4-1 victory over Austria’s Ahmed Hagag on Sunday.

Ghadfa didn't lose a single round in his initial matches, triumphing over Canadian Doni George Foreman (5-0) and Tajikistan’s Muhammad Abroridinov (5-0). His final match against Hagag, however, proved to be more challenging.

Despite a strong start from Hagag, Ghadfa maintained a slight edge, demonstrating superior skill and resilience throughout the rounds.

In the first round, both boxers displayed aggression, but it was Hagag who initially gained a slight lead. Ghadfa, showing remarkable composure, quickly regained control. The second round saw both fighters exercising caution, but Ghadfa’s precision earned him the judges’ favour by a narrow margin. The third round was the most intense, with Ghadfa managing to floor Hagag in the final moments, securing the majority decision from the judges.

Ghadfa’s victory is the latest milestone in a distinguished career. Born to Moroccan parents and a resident of Madrid since 18, he transitioned from kickboxing to boxing under the mentorship of national coach Rafael Lozano.

With notable achievements including a European silver medal in 2022 and a world bronze in 2023, Ghadfa’s recent European gold in 2024 underscored his potential.

Ghadfa’s historic qualification not only highlights his personal dedication but also marks a significant moment for Malaga’s sporting community as they anticipate his participation in the upcoming Paris Games.

