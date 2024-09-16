Antequera and Marbella continue to fly high in third-tier football league

Juan Ramón Padilla / Antonio J. Guerrero Malaga Monday, 16 September 2024, 13:12 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The start of the new season continues to be kind to Antequera and Marbella, who both secured important victories in Primera RFEF this weekend.

Antequera's 2-0 triumph over Villarreal B at El Maulí was a statement win, cementing their position just two points off the top of Group 2 with a game in hand. The hosts controlled the game from the start, testing the Villarreal defence with early pressure.

Despite having a goal disallowed in the first half, Antequera never wavered, with Siddiki opening the scoring in the 53rd minute and Marcelo sealing the win in the 75th.

Marbella, meanwhile, delivered a commanding performance in their 3-1 victory over Algeciras. Pablo Muñoz and Tahiru quickly put Marbella in control with two early goals, leaving their opponents stunned. Algeciras managed to pull one back, but Marbella's defence held firm, and Edwards added a third to secure the win and sixth spot.

First win

In the division below, Estepona (11th) clinched their first victory of the season, defeating Xerez 1-0 in a dramatic encounter despite playing with ten men for most of the game. Marchena's long-range strike sealed the win late on, giving Estepona a crucial three points.

Meanwhile, Torremolinos (ninth) remain unbeaten after a goalless draw against UCAM Murcia, with goalkeeper Javi Cuenca shining to keep the clean sheet.

Successive hat-tricks

In the fifth tier, Atlético Malagueño (second) and Torre del Mar (third) both continued their perfect starts to the season. Malagueño’s Chupete grabbed the spotlight again with a second consecutive hat-trick, leading his team to a thrilling 3-2 win over Arenas.

Action from the Marbellí-Torre del Mar derby. SUR

Torre del Mar, meanwhile, secured a 1-0 victory in the derby against Marbellí (eighth), while Mijas-Las Lagunas (sixth) earned their first win of the campaign with a narrow 1-0 triumph against Poli Almería.

In contrast, Málaga City are bottom of the table, having been outclassed 3-0 by Poli Ejido.