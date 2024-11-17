Annual Holiday World solidarity race set to return to Benalmádena next Sunday

Marina Rivas Benalmádena Sunday, 17 November 2024, 16:31

The increasingly popular Holiday World solidarity race in Benalmádena is set to return for its ninth edition next Sunday, 24 November, featuring 5 km and 10 km routes, alongside the sixth annual half marathon (21 km).

The half marathon will commence at 10am, followed by the shorter races five minutes later.

The event, which brings together hundreds of people every year in the name of charity, will again go along the town's coastline, offering participants and spectators a lively and scenic experience.

All routes start at the Rotonda de Los Elefantes and include stretches along Avenida del Sol, with the half marathon extending to Puerto Marina.

Registration, available via Dorsalchip until Wednesday 20 November, costs between seven and 24 euros, depending on age and race category. Fees include a race bib with timing chip, insurance, an official backpack and T-shirt, refreshment points and access to post-race festivities.

The event promises a family-friendly atmosphere, with music, activities, a prize-giving ceremony and an outdoor paella to follow the races, with all proceeds going to Fundación Proyecto Hombre, an organisation supporting vulnerable communities.

New for this year, Holiday World Resort is offering a special package for runners, combining race entry, accommodation with breakfast and spa access for stays between 21 and 25 November.

For further details, visit the Holiday World Solidarity Race website.