Alberto González competing in Cagliari. World Triathlon
Alberto González, Malaga's first triathlete to qualify for the Olympics
Athletics

Alberto González, Malaga's first triathlete to qualify for the Olympics

Currently ranked third in Spain and 30th globally, González secured his Olympic spot after an impressive performance at the World Triathlon Series event in Cagliari

Nacho Carmona

Malaga

Sunday, 9 June 2024, 19:29

Triathlete Alberto González has been selected to represent Spain at the Paris Olympics this summer, making history as the first from Malaga to achieve this feat.

The announcement from the Spanish Triathlon Federation (FETRI) came just over a week before González's 26th birthday, marking a significant milestone in his career.

González, currently ranked third in Spain and 30th globally, secured his Olympic spot after an impressive performance at the World Triathlon Series event in Cagliari, Sardinia. Finishing as the top Spaniard and 11th overall, he climbed the rankings to earn Spain a third Olympic berth, initially set at two unless an athlete finished in the top 30.

González's journey to Paris has been marked by several notable achievements, including a third-place finish in Napier, New Zealand, and a gold medal in Hong Kong.

His consistent performance caught the attention of FETRI officials, culminating in his selection alongside Antonio Serrat from Vigo and Roberto Sánchez Mantecón from Valencia.

González, who trains with the Inforhouse Santiago club, will continue his preparations in Sierra Nevada before heading to Banyoles and competing in the World Triathlon Series in Hamburg in July.

