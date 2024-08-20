Young British woman dies after falling from sixth floor of hotel in Ibiza

112 incident
Tuesday, 20 August 2024
A 19-year-old British woman has died on the Spanish holiday island of Ibiza after falling from the sixth floor of a hotel.
According to the Guardia Civil, the incident happened at around 3am, and the body was removed from the scene at 5.30am
The young British woman was staying in the hotel district in Sant Antoni and initial indications are that she was under the influence of alcohol at the time, according to the authorities.
