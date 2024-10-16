Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A hamster. RC
Woman dies after being bitten by pet hamster in Spain
Woman dies after being bitten by pet hamster in Spain

The 38-year-old victim rushed to a local health centre after being bitten by the small rodent but collapsed in front of her children who accompanied her

Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 15:27

A 38-year-old woman has died after being bitten by a hamster in the Valencian province of Castellón on Friday 11 October.

The resident of Villarreal, a Colombian national, died at the entrance of a local health centre where she had gone after the small rodent bit her. Just before she entered the health facility, accompanied by her children, the woman collapsed to the ground. Despite rapid assistance from medics who performed CPR, she could not be saved.

The results of an autopsy, yet to be released, will determine the cause of death, although sources told Radio Castellón she may have suffered anaphylactic shock, a severe allergic reaction to the hamster, which would have caused the cardiorespiratory arrest.

