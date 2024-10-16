Woman dies after being bitten by pet hamster in Spain

R.C. Valencia Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 15:27 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A 38-year-old woman has died after being bitten by a hamster in the Valencian province of Castellón on Friday 11 October.

The resident of Villarreal, a Colombian national, died at the entrance of a local health centre where she had gone after the small rodent bit her. Just before she entered the health facility, accompanied by her children, the woman collapsed to the ground. Despite rapid assistance from medics who performed CPR, she could not be saved.

The results of an autopsy, yet to be released, will determine the cause of death, although sources told Radio Castellón she may have suffered anaphylactic shock, a severe allergic reaction to the hamster, which would have caused the cardiorespiratory arrest.