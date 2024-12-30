WhatsApp will stop working on these mobile phones from 1 January

Isabel Méndez Malaga Monday, 30 December 2024, 10:06

With the turn of the year come new resolutions, new challenges, and for some people it will also mean saying goodbye to their mobile phone, or at least changing it if they want to continue using WhatsApp.

According to a statement shared by the WhatsApp Help Centre, from 1 January 2025 "we will stop supporting older devices and operating systems on an ongoing basis. We are doing this to support newer devices and to keep up with the latest technological developments. We will let you know if we stop supporting your device or operating system. We will remind you several times to update your device in order to continue using WhatsApp".

What does this mean?

The announcement means that certain mobile phones, which are already several years old, will no longer be able to use the most widely used instant messaging application in the world, although Meta will notify affected users so that they are not caught by surprise. Therefore, if you receive messages about updating the app, it may be because your phones will be one of those involved in this restriction, which WhatsApp justifies in its search for "essential services so that users can take advantage of all the features and updates that we implement on a regular basis".

Mobile phone makes and models affected

■ Samsung: Galaxy S3, Galaxy Note 2, Galaxy Ace 3, Galaxy S4 Mini.

■ Motorola: Moto G (1st generation), Razr HD, Moto E 2014.

■ LG: Optimus G, Nexus 4, G2 Mini, L90.

■ Sony: Xperia Z, Xperia SP, Xperia T, Xperia V.

■ iPhone: iPhone 5, iPhone 5c.

■ HTC: One X, One X+, Desire 500, Desire 601.

If you have one of these mobile phones, which are almost ten years old, you will receive notifications alerting you of the end of the service, so it is advisable to make a backup copy of your chats so as not to lose your conversations if you renew your terminal and switch to one that is compatible with the application.

For Android, WhatsApp says that for now it is compatible with devices running Android 5.0 or later, while for those running iOS (iPhone), the Meta app requires iOS 12 or later.