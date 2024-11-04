Video | Angry residents of flood-hit town in Valencia pelt Spanish royals and prime minister with mud and insults

Insults were hurled and mud was thrown during the visit of the royals in Paiporta.

Cristina Cándido Valencia Monday, 4 November 2024, 10:35

Residents of a Valencia town severely affected by last week's floods have flung mud and hurled insults during a visit by Spanish King Felipe, Queen Letizia, and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Protesters shouted "murderers" as some threw mud at the royals, prime minister and president of the Valencian government Carlos Mazón as they walked past in Paiporta on Sunday 3 November, angry at what they considered abandonment by institutions in the face of the 'Dana' weather event.

EFE

Paiporta, where residents have spent five days cleaning up the ravages of the floods and trying to recover what's left of their homes, was the first town scheduled for the royals' visits. Guardia Civil police had to control crowds as onlookers shouted, "Mazón must resign", "where is Sánchez?" and "Sánchez, son of a bitch!"

Zoom Queen Letizia during the royal visit to Paiporta. EFE

While the prime minister was moved to a safe place, the royals felt the brunt of the residents' anger as they shouted, "we have lost everything". The King and Queen continued their visit despite insults from the crowd over a delay in aid. Visibly upset and splattered with mud, Queen Letizia sympathised with the flood victims. "How can they not feel this way? How can they not be angry," she told ABC.

Mazón shared a message on his social media saying he understood the anger of the residents. "I understand the anger and of course I stay to receive it. It is my political and moral obligation. The King's attitude has been exemplary," he said. Meanwhile, the Partido Popular also shared a message on social media. "They have come showing their face, listening and trying to offer comfort to those who have lost everything," said the party's spokesperson Borja Sémper. Alberto Núñez Feijóo thanked them for their work "for always being at the service of the Spanish people".

EFE

Following the altercations, the royals, in a joint agreement with state and regional authorities, and the mayor, decided to postpone their planned visit to Chiva.

Solidarity of the royal family

The monarchs first expressed their empathy and solidarity with those affected by the floods on Tuesday 29 November with a message via the royal family's social media to offer their "condolences to the families and strength, encouragement and all the necessary support for all those affected". They also said they deeply appreciated emergency service personnel for their rescue efforts.

On Wednesday morning, as new details of the magnitude of the disaster became known, the royal family sent out another message telling of their "despair and concern", with King Felipe VI announcing that "there should be no limitation of resources". From the Canary Islands air base of Gando, he held a videoconference with the military emergencies unit and with outposts in Valencia and Cuenca.

Last Thursday 31 November, at midnight, in compliance with the national mourning decreed, a black ribbon was placed on the website of the royal family, with the flag flown at half-mast at the Zarzuela Palace. The king then announced to place members of the royal family's royal guard and security service at the disposal of the rescue work. This resulted in the sending of some 100 military personnel and 47 guards. On Saturday, the ministry of defence reported that 57 were already involved in the emergency work.

In the last public act held that same day, Don Felipe joined the minute's silence and said: "We must all, administrations, institutions and civil society, remain united to alleviate this hard blow". On Friday and Saturday, messages were received from dozens of countries, to whose leaders the king acknowledged on behalf of the Spanish people.

"Nos hemos quedado sin nada", increpa un vecino de Paiporta a la comitiva real



Felipe VI se ha dirigido a algunos vecinos. En el #Canal24Horas, informa Joan Morenohttps://t.co/1YKsdA9ocs pic.twitter.com/QboUBY0aBD — RTVE Noticias (@rtvenoticias) November 3, 2024

According to the royal family, the monarchs have been in contact with the mayors of Chiva, Catarroja, Torrent, Algemesí, Utiel, Paiporta, Sedaví and Letur since Wednesday to express their sorrow for the devastating losses in their municipalities.

This Monday morning at the UME emergency military unit headquarters at the Torrejón air base, King Felipe VI will chair the meeting of the crisis committee following the devastating floods which have left more than 217 dead. The king and queen have also suspended all other activities scheduled for the coming week.