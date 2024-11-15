The Spanish penis painting that's visible from space

El Norte Friday, 15 November 2024, 10:47

This is most probably a bad joke rather than a mere coincidence. A large phallic-shaped drawing (about ten metres long, according to the scale) can be seen on the roof of one of the buildings belonging to the Michelin factory in the city of Valladolid in Spain.

Although the figure may go unnoticed given its white colour (low contrast on the stone roof of one of the buildings on the south side of the industrial plant), this unusual image is visible thanks to GPS-type applications, such as Google Maps, Google Earth or Apple Maps. However, it is uncertain how long it has been there.

A similar case, which went viral on social media in 2018, was a giant phallus drawn on a dry lake near the Australian city of Geelong, in the state of Victoria. This particular location even accumulated reviews that rated it on Google Maps.