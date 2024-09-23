Two-year-old drowns in swimming pool at a rural complex in Spain

J.M.L. Cuenca Monday, 23 September 2024, 14:16 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A two-year-old girl drowned at the weekend in a swimming pool in Puebla de Almenara (Cuenca), a village in the east-central area of Spain with a population of just 400 inhabitants. The little girl was found unconscious inside the pool and, when the 112 emergency service control room was alerted, a comprehensive medical team was sent to the scene. It consisted of a basic life support ambulance, an air ambulance and an emergency medical team from the neighbouring town of Villamayor de Santiago.

However, the efforts of the health services to resuscitate the girl were to no avail, and they could only confirm the death of the child. Guardia Civil officers also attended the scene and an investigation has been opened to clarify what happened.

The incident happened at the Alborada Riad rural complex, located on the road leading to the nearby village of Almonacid del Marquesado (Cuenca), which the girl's family had rented for the weekend. It offers a blend of leisure tourism and Nasrid atmosphere, and it features an outdoor swimming pool as well as visits to the Almenara castle, the Roman lapis specularis mine and vineyard tours.