Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File umage of the pool at the Alborada Riad rural complex. SUR
Two-year-old drowns in swimming pool at a rural complex in Spain
112 incident

Two-year-old drowns in swimming pool at a rural complex in Spain

The little girl was found unconscious and the emergency services could only certify her death in Cuenca

J.M.L.

Cuenca

Monday, 23 September 2024, 14:16

Opciones para compartir

A two-year-old girl drowned at the weekend in a swimming pool in Puebla de Almenara (Cuenca), a village in the east-central area of Spain with a population of just 400 inhabitants. The little girl was found unconscious inside the pool and, when the 112 emergency service control room was alerted, a comprehensive medical team was sent to the scene. It consisted of a basic life support ambulance, an air ambulance and an emergency medical team from the neighbouring town of Villamayor de Santiago.

However, the efforts of the health services to resuscitate the girl were to no avail, and they could only confirm the death of the child. Guardia Civil officers also attended the scene and an investigation has been opened to clarify what happened.

The incident happened at the Alborada Riad rural complex, located on the road leading to the nearby village of Almonacid del Marquesado (Cuenca), which the girl's family had rented for the weekend. It offers a blend of leisure tourism and Nasrid atmosphere, and it features an outdoor swimming pool as well as visits to the Almenara castle, the Roman lapis specularis mine and vineyard tours.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 British woman left clinging to a buoy in the sea off the Costa del Sol: 'I really thought I was going to drown'
  2. 2 Historic ship sails into Estepona and opens its decks to the public
  3. 3 Body of British journalist who died while on holiday is flown home
  4. 4 Most-wanted drug boat killer hands himself in to Spanish police
  5. 5 Idiliq foundation marks 25 years: 'It may just be money we give but knowing we have helped save lives is truly moving'
  6. 6 Gibraltar police appeal for help to locate missing young woman
  7. 7 The Magic Mod: 'It's not your average show. To be honest, even I don't know what I am going to do'
  8. 8 Herrero the penalty-saving hero as Malaga CF secure dramatic last-minute derby draw
  9. 9 US citizens from across Malaga province unite for Democrats Abroad meeting
  10. 10 Mijas fundraiser launches second Eyedrop campaign to aid the needy in Africa

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad