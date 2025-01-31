Two winter storms bring bad weather to northern Spain

SUR in English MALAGA. Friday, 31 January 2025, 14:56 Compartir

Winter finally hit most of Spain this week. Almost all the country was on standby for Storm Herminia that brought with it heavy rain, wind and snow earlier this week. And Herminia gave way to Storm Ivo on Thursday with half of Spain with red, orange or yellow warnings for wind, cold temperatures and snow especially on higher ground.

The first storm of the week was especially noted in the Galicia region, where a red weather warning was in place for waves of 12 metres. Flights at Bilbao, Vigo and A Coruña airports were affected.

The president of the Galicia regional government, Alfonso Rueda, said on Monday that there had been 1,000 emergency callouts since Sunday and one death. The fatality occurred when a driver lost control of a car which hit a wall. Further south some crossings of the Strait of Gibraltar were affected.

After a lull, Storm Ivo moved in on Wednesday and was being felt at its strongest on Thursday. That afternoon 650km of mostly secondary roads in the north of the country were under snow alerts. Cantabria and the Basque Country had red warnings in place for high waves.

Forecasters said that the string of heavy storms seen by Spain in January should subside this weekend, with high winds remaining over Catalonia and the Balearic Islands on Friday.

After than a Dana cut-off-low storm is expected back in the Mediterranean.