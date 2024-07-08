Twelve people injured after being hit by reversing car driven by 90-year-old in Vigo

Europa Press Vigo Monday, 8 July 2024, 13:59 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Twelve people have been injured after a vehicle driven by a nonagenarian invaded the terrace of a restaurant when he was parking in a street, in Vigo - a municipality and city in the north of Spain located in the province of Pontevedra in the Galicia region.

According to sources consulted by Europa Press, although there is no fear for the lives of any of the injured, five had to be taken to different hospitals in the city, while the rest were treated at the scene.

As reported by 112 Galicia, the incident occurred at around 3.15pm on Sunday. At that time, several individuals alerted the emergency services about the incident.

Police sources confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was a man in his 90s who drove onto the pavement while reversing into a parking space.

In addition to the 061 Galicia health professionals, members of the Local Police, the Vigo fire brigade and Civil Protection volunteers also attended the accident.