Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Local Police car in Vigo, Spain. EFE
Twelve people injured after being hit by reversing car driven by 90-year-old in Vigo
112 incident

Twelve people injured after being hit by reversing car driven by 90-year-old in Vigo

Five people with the most serious injuries were transferred to hospital and the rest were treated at the scene of the accident on the terrace area of a restaurant

Europa Press

Vigo

Monday, 8 July 2024, 13:59

Opciones para compartir

Twelve people have been injured after a vehicle driven by a nonagenarian invaded the terrace of a restaurant when he was parking in a street, in Vigo - a municipality and city in the north of Spain located in the province of Pontevedra in the Galicia region.

According to sources consulted by Europa Press, although there is no fear for the lives of any of the injured, five had to be taken to different hospitals in the city, while the rest were treated at the scene.

As reported by 112 Galicia, the incident occurred at around 3.15pm on Sunday. At that time, several individuals alerted the emergency services about the incident.

Police sources confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was a man in his 90s who drove onto the pavement while reversing into a parking space.

In addition to the 061 Galicia health professionals, members of the Local Police, the Vigo fire brigade and Civil Protection volunteers also attended the accident.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 'Don't blame lack of homes on the tourists,' say holiday-rental property owners
  2. 2 Costa del Sol's American community celebrates independence with 'unforgettable day'
  3. 3 Beach sunbed business owners demand more space to ensure survival in Marbella
  4. 4 Recommended for your garden in the south of Spain: Astelia chathamica
  5. 5 Work starts on new metro tunnel in Malaga city centre
  6. 6 Benalmádena calls on central government for new train stations on existing line along the Costa del Sol
  7. 7 British writer launches bilingual literary magazine in Spain
  8. 8 Puigdemont amnesty rejected and arrest warrant still stands in Spain
  9. 9 Tarifa: The point where Europe and Africa meet
  10. 10 Benalmádena to stage first Pride party with live music, DJs and drag shows

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad