More than 12 million people in Spain access porn websites every month: these are the profiles of those who consume the most

José Antonio Guerrero Madrid Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 19:48

More than 12.3 million people in Spain access porn websites every month, which is three out of every ten internet users in the country, new research shows.

The vast majority of consumers are men, approximately 70%, according to data provided by GFK DAM, the official gauge of digital consumption in Spain, based on an analysis carried out in May. The time men spend on these sites is three times that of women, some 2.5 hours compared to around 50 minutes.

The report was released last week following the government's announcement of an application it plans to roll out which will prevent minors from accessing pornographic sites. To carry out its analysis, GFK DAM collected all browsing during the 31 days of last May, including searches and uses related to the X-rated / Adult category, where pornographic content pages are registered.

With regard to the different age segments that make up the Spanish population, the bulk of adult content consumption is between 16 and 54 years of age. However, the people who devote the most time to it are those in the older age groups, especially those over 65.

GFK DAM also warned of "some consumption" in the age group between 4 and 15 years old, although more towards the latter part of this age bracket. Specifically, around 950,000 children and adolescents between the ages of 4 and 15 accessed these websites, which gives an idea of the consumption of porn among minors. "This is a serious problem" that the government intends to tackle through the digital ID card, announced by the minister for digital transformation, José Luis Escrivá.

Canary Islands versus Galicia

The Canary Islands is the region with the highest coverage of porn consumption (five points above the national average of 30.6%), while Galicia has the lowest percentage of people who access adult content on the Internet, according to the data.

The Canary Islands (35.7%) is followed by Asturias (33.9%), Cantabria (32.2%), Comunidad Valenciana (31.9%), Castilla-La Mancha (31.9%), Extremadura (31.8%), Navarra (31.1%) and Andalucía (30.9%).

Below the national average are: Balearic Islands and Madrid (30.5%), Castile and Leon (30.1%), Murcia (30%), Catalonia (29.3%), Basque Country (29.2%), Aragon (29.1%), La Rioja (27%) and Galicia (26.8%).

According to the research, Wednesday is the day of the week with the highest consumption, while Saturday is the day with the lowest consumption. Similarly, consumption is spread across different time slots, although the peak time of day is from 1-6pm in the afternoon.